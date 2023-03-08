FOXBORO -- The high school's traditional “Warrior” logo could be making its last stand, with school board members this week taking steps to reassess the likeness of a Native American as the face of the town’s athletic teams.

Leading a discussion at Tuesday night’s board meeting, school committee Chairman Brent Ruter said a decision on the long-standing symbol could come as early as the board’s next session, scheduled for March 21, when public input will be accepted.