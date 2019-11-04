FOXBORO -- Foxboro schoolchildren continue to test at higher-than-average levels, according to a panoramic overview of student assessment data recently presented by district administrators.
The wide-ranging presentation -- which Assistant Superintendent Alison described as “a snapshot of internal and state data” -- incorporated 2019 MCAS results and a “baseline and benchmark” report prepared by Foxboro administrators that featured SAT and ACT outcomes, as well as AP test scores.
The presentation also included favorable results from an international test comparing the performance of randomly-selected 15-year-olds in participating schools around the globe.
This last assessment, developed for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris, France, shows Foxboro students outperforming most of their peers both nationally and internationally in reading, science, and most especially, math.
“We’re very pleased with the performance of our students,” Superintendent Amy Bedos said. “This data shows they are nationally and globally competitive.”
Locally, the so-called OECD tests have been administered to randomly-selected 15-year-olds – typically high school freshmen – for the past three years. The process is voluntary and students have the choice of opting out, according to Berdos, who added that 68 Foxboro students ended up taking the 2019 test last April from among 85 students originally selected.
Although Monday night’s presentation did not allow for comparative rankings between individual school districts, Foxboro’s mean test scores ranked higher than cumulative scores from most other countries.
For example, Foxboro’s mean scores in reading were exceeded only by Singapore, Hong Kong, Canada, Finland and Ireland; in math by just Singapore and Hong Kong; and in science by Singapore, Japan, Finland, Canada and Hong Kong
Compared to participating U.S. school districts, Foxboro’s mean scores were higher in all three subject areas, and significantly higher in math.
Altogether, 72 countries around the globe participated in the most recent test cycle, as did 400 U.S. school districts in 34 states, including 18 in Massachusetts.
Berdos said the OECD test is the only performance benchmark that allows individual schools to gauge their performance against other schools and students both nationally and globally.
Unlike achievement tests like the Massachusetts MCAS, the OECD tests assess cumulative knowledge, skills and educational experience acquired by students from kindergarten to age 15, rather than progress in a particular curriculum.
The OECD test also provides participating districts with information on the effectiveness of learning environments, student motivation and student/teacher relations, as well as allowing for socio-economic considerations.
“I think this gives us a lot of information and has been a true opportunity for the district to improve,” said school board Chairwoman Tina Belanger.
SAT changes
Earlier on Monday evening, a tag-team of school administrators reviewed results of the 2019 MCAS tests, which assess proficiency in English language arts & literacy, math and science engineering technology at different grade levels.
According to Mello, the state is currently upgrading the MCAS program, with different students receiving either the old or new version, depending on subject and grade level. Further complicating matters, the multi-year transition incorporates a change in testing formats – from a paper-and-pencil to a computer-based environment.
Needless to say, administering both legacy and “next generation” versions featuring two different testing formats has created a learning curve for both faculty members and students.
“This is a new test,” Mello observed. “So there is still a piece from the student perspective and also the teacher perspective of what the new expectations are. You can see there is just a lot to wade through these changes.”
“We’ve been looking at that older test for 20 years so we have our work cut out for us,” added Susan Carle, math department head at Foxboro High School.
Despite these challenges, local administrators were bullish on the 2019 MCAS scores. Once again, math proved a strong suit – with 83 percent of Foxboro 10th graders “meeting or exceeding” expectations on the 2019 MCAS, compared with just 58 percent statewide.
English language arts scores were slightly less impressive, with 72 percent of local 10th graders meeting or exceeding expectations, compared to 61 percent statewide.
Shannon Wasilewski, English department head at Foxboro High School, said the new test compresses three days of testing into just two days, with challenging essay questions on both days.
“We’re trying to build their test stamina,” she said.
For elementary and middle school students, the 2019 MCAS results were less straightforward Broadly speaking, 54 percent of students in grades 3-8 either met or exceeded expectations in English language arts, 62 percent in math.
Noelle Hendrixson, K-8 math & science director, reminded those present that assessment tests ultimately help educators improve instruction.
“We assess kids so we can instruct them,” Hendrixson said. “We don’t want them to see this material for the first time on an MCAS test.”
Administrators also presented extensive information detailing average scores on ACT, SAT and AP testing.
According to guidance department head Laureen White, Foxboro High School encourages students to consider taking AP courses, hoping to expose as many as possible to college-level classroom environment.
“We’re starting them at a younger age as well,” White said.
Aware the two-plus hour session was reaching an information overload threshold, Mello summed things up with a single, concise takeaway.
“It shows, for the most part, we have momentum going in the right direction,” she said.
