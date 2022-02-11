FOXBORO — School Superintendent Amy Berdos on Friday condemned the alleged hate-based assault on a transgender North Attleboro High School student this past week following a boys basketball game against Foxboro.
The alleged assault in the NAHS parking lot after the game Tuesday night remains under investigation by police. No arrests were reported Friday afternoon.
The student was also taunted because of their sexual identity but suffered no serious physical injury, North Attleboro Police Chief Richard McQuade.
“The Foxborough School Community joins North Attleborough in its condemnation of any type of hate-based discrimination or violence,” Berdos said in a statement.
She said Foxboro school officials are working closely with North Attleboro School Superintendent John Antonucci “in addressing this matter.”
“It is important to mention that the reported incident is contrary to everything that the Foxborough Schools teach and believe in,” Berdos said. “Acts of hate and discrimination have no place in our community.
“We will continue to convey this message to our students. We will not let one incident define us, and we will offer any support needed by the North Attleborough Schools.”
Antonucci also condemned the incident in a statement released Thursday and said the school offered counseling to anyone who wanted it. He declined any further comment citing the police investigation.
Berdos also declined further comment, citing the police investigation and confidential student information.
McQuade said he could not comment on specifics of the case, citing the investigation.