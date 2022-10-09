FOXBORO -- No one ever said that growing up is easy, especially on the heels of a generational pandemic with cultural polarization and growing economic stratification conspiring to threaten family stability.
Partly with that in mind, Foxboro school administrators have beefed up efforts to address mental health challenges facing students by hiring a wellness coordinator to serve as a liaison between at-risk families, school counselors and community-based service agencies.
The new role -- community wellness coordinator -- is being filled by Amy Muldowney, a licensed mental health counselor who previously had worked as an adjustment counselor at the Burrell School.
According to Superintendent Amy Berdos, the position is being funded through a grant initiative established from Brigham & Women’s Hospital that will allow local families to access a range of available mental health resources.
Part of the program includes a partnership with the INTERFACE referral service at William James College in Newton, which offers programs in psychology, counseling and behavioral health.
“This is a really great place to be and I’m really excited to be a part of this work this year,” Muldowney said.
In addition, she is working to establish a series of monthly workshops for parents, with the first even scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the high school.
That workshop, a presentation on adolescent mental health, will be presented by Minding Your Mind, a national organization with regional offices in Newton that provides information about anxiety, depression, mood disorders, addictive behavior, self-harm, bullying and related subjects.
Muldowney said the Oct. 12 program is open to the public and will feature two speakers -- a clinical expert and a young adult who has experienced mental health challenges.
“I’m absolutely certain that it’s going to be inspiring and informative for anyone who attends,” Muldowney said, adding the November workshop will be a virtual presentation on depression by the consultation group at McLean Hospital.
Going forward, Muldowney said she expects to connect with middle and high school students and their families to help develop future workshop topics.
While praising her efforts on behalf of at-risk families, Berdos also noted that Muldowney has already provided valuable insights on social and emotional learning competencies for school staffers.
“We really want to be able to provide parent resources for them to draw upon,” Berdos said, adding the Minding Your Mind program is a valuable opportunity. “I think it will be a great presentation for parents, and they will walk away with something that’s going to help them in any facet of their family and their life.”