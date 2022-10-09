foxboro high school building
FOXBORO -- No one ever said that growing up is easy, especially on the heels of a generational pandemic with cultural polarization and growing economic stratification conspiring to threaten family stability.

Partly with that in mind, Foxboro school administrators have beefed up efforts to address mental health challenges facing students by hiring a wellness coordinator to serve as a liaison between at-risk families, school counselors and community-based service agencies.