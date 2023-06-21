FOXBORO — Selectmen this week authorized the sale of nearly 35,000 gallons of municipal sewer capacity worth $1.5 million to developers of the Sharon Gallery mixed-use project, located opposite Shaw’s Plaza in Sharon.
By purchasing a small part of Foxboro’s share in a sewer district collaboration with the towns of Mansfield and Norton, the Sharon developers have gained access to the regional treatment plant, which was constructed in 1985 and expanded beginning in 2016.
Urging select board members to support the proposal, public works director Chris Gallagher on Tuesday explained that Foxboro paid $5.25 million for its share of the expansion project, adding the $1.5 million generated by the new inter-municipal sewer agreement will be used to reduce the amount still owed for the plant’s expansion.
‘A good thing’
“This is a good thing,” Gallagher said of the proposed agreement. “We currently have between 300,000 and 400,000 gallons per day of available sewer flow.”
Plans currently call for sewage from the Sharon Gallery site to be pumped approximately 1.4 miles to an existing sewer line at the intersection of Reeves Road and Gavin Pond Road in the nearby Cannon Forge/Summerfield residential area.
Initially, the Sharon developers had considered building a private on-site treatment plan, but two years ago decided it more advantageous to buy into the regional sewer district if possible.
At that time, the Sharon Gallery project was expected to include a 165,000-square-foot anchor store, a chain grocery store along with several other retail stores, 24 one-bedroom residences and 156 two-bedroom condominium units.
Construction was to have been sequenced in three phases over a five-year period.
Gallagher said that Tuesday night’s vote formalizes a joint decision taken in February 2021 by the board of water and sewer commissioners and members of the select board.
The new agreement is in keeping with a strategy of selling off excess sewage capacity to interested parties as a means of benefiting both local ratepayers and citizens at large.
With less than 1,000 sewer customers in Foxboro, it would have been implausible to finance the town’s share of the treatment plant expansion — not to mention other maintenance and infrastructure work — solely by raising rates.