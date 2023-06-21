chris gallagher (copy)

Foxboro’s public works director Chris Gallagher at the water treatment plant.

 Juri Love / for the sun chronicle

FOXBORO — Selectmen this week authorized the sale of nearly 35,000 gallons of municipal sewer capacity worth $1.5 million to developers of the Sharon Gallery mixed-use project, located opposite Shaw’s Plaza in Sharon.

By purchasing a small part of Foxboro’s share in a sewer district collaboration with the towns of Mansfield and Norton, the Sharon developers have gained access to the regional treatment plant, which was constructed in 1985 and expanded beginning in 2016.