FOXBORO -- Just two weeks after Tom Brady broke hearts across the region by severing ties with the New England Patriots, selectmen officially welcomed a new brand of competitor to the Patriot Place complex.
By granting food service and liquor licenses to Helix eSports Foxborough, selectmen on March 31, paved the way for a new eSports facility to be located in space formerly occupied by Showcase Live.
The term eSports typically refers to organized multi-player video game competitions, conducted either individually or as teams. Long part of video game culture, such competitions gained traction over the past decade with technical advances in broadband internet and live streaming.
This interest, in turn, fueled the emergence of professional leagues and tournament play in global events commercially broadcast by ESPN and sponsored by gaming companies like Nintendo or PlayStation.
It has also created a demand for eSports centers like the Helix location at Patriot Place which, in addition to being open to the public, will house a private practice facility for the Boston Uprising.
Acquired by the Kraft Group, this three-year old professional eSports franchise had been staging weekend competitions at the Citizen’s Bank Opera House in Boston before live gatherings were suspended in favor of an online format due to coronavirus concerns.
John Vandervelde, who will manage the Helix center, likened the facility to a private gym in that Uprising team members and other serious competitors will come in to “train” during the week, with weekend hours typically catering to family-style events.
Vandervelde, 25, said he previously served in a managerial capacity at Helix’s Bergen, N.J., location, which he had opened in 2018 along with his older brother.
“It is definitely a new concept, but it’s growing fast,” he told selectmen.
Vandervelde added the new facility will feature between 100-120 gaming stations equipped with gaming PCs and peripherals, as well as 30 consoles available for use daily by the public.
Mindful of the need to generate public interest in the venture, Vandervelde said Helix will strive to welcome newcomers by featuring casual, quick-play hourly sessions.
In addition, he said, the complex will offer introductory events like school and recreational eSports leagues, educational programs, workshops for middle and high-school students, and a curriculum for industry certification.
Representing Helix, attorney Stephen Miller, managing partner with the Boston-based firm McDermott, Quilty & Miller, said the firm had signed a five-year lease with a five-year renewal option.
“The place is built and ready to go,” he said, adding that the former Showcase Live bar area and some booths have been left intact.
Commenting on the proposal, Selectman David Feldman said he was intrigued by the eSports phenomenon and hopes to see it succeed.
“It’s a fascinating concept,” Feldman said. “It will be interesting to see if kids and families get out and really take to this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.