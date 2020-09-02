FOXBORO -- A month after the Kraft Group rolled out detailed plans to manage limited-attendance New England Patriots home games this fall, selectmen this week approved a simplified proposal to kick off the 2020 season before an empty stadium.
According to Jess Enos, director of business development and external affairs for Kraft Sports Entertainment, the Patriots hope to allow up to 14,000 season-ticket holders at Gillette Stadium at some point this fall.
But until the state eases restrictions on outdoor gatherings as part of a Phase 4 coronavirus reopening plan, games will be played before empty seats.
“The earliest we potentially could have fans in the building would be Oct. 14,” Enos told selectmen during a Tuesday night briefing.
Without fans in the building, Enos said, the NFL is requiring all stadiums to maintain a certain level of background noise between 70-90 decibels. This will be accomplished by piping white noise through the stadium sound system.
“It’s actually a fixed tone like an ambient buzz,” she said, adding there will be no intermittent increases in volume level in response to successful plays or other on-field action. “It’s really just to dampen the sound as it comes off the field.”
The normal fan experience will continue in terms of pregame and between-series music and scoreboard displays, however. In any event, she added, the background noise will be eliminated should fans be allowed back into the stadium at some point during the season.
Enos also said that stadium management is pursuing readiness training and other response protocols in the event fans attending a game present symptoms.
“So in the event we can have fans we can handle them safely and we’re ready for the worst-case scenario as it pertains to coronavirus,” she said.
George Bell, longtime member of the ad hoc Stadium Advisory Committee, endorsed the proposal on behalf of his members.
“We were very impressed that the ‘new normal’ guidelines were so comprehensive,” Bell said.
While selectmen approved the request with little discussion, board members had considerably more to say about social media criticism of the original 14,000 attendance proposal, which Selectwoman Leah Gibson likened to a “runaway train.”
“The vote at that time (Aug. 4) was pending the state and Board of Health approval,” Gibson said. “I just feel like people start talking and rumors start flying and things fall off the track fast.”
Gibson emphasized that any green light by selectmen remains subject to state and national health protocols.
Freshman board member Stephanie McGowan agreed.
“There were a lot of accusations that we didn’t take it seriously,” McGowan said. “Some of the things what were said about this board were not fair.”
The Patriots’ home opener is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Miami Dolphins.
