Dining Out Patriot Place (copy)
Patriot Place offers an open container program to help boost businesses in the plaza.

 MARK STOCKWELL

FOXBORO — Just weeks after selectmen voted full alcohol privileges to a new recreational ax-throwing club at Patriot Place, board members granted Crazy Axes permission to replace a conventional service bar with a self-pouring beer and wine station.

The station will be located on the first floor of the soon-to-be-opened business, in an area serving the primary ax-throwing lanes, and will dispense a selection of eight different beverages, according to Thomas Miller, an attorney with the Boston law firm of McDermott, Quilty & Miller.