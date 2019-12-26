FOXBORO -- Just in time for the holidays, selectmen have gift-wrapped what figures to be the final contract in Town Manager William Keegan’s career in public administration.
Board members on Dec. 17 approved final language of a three-year contract for Keegan that will expire in February 2023. That's when he will formally retire while remaining as manager on an interim basis through the annual town meeting in May.
“I finally reached the day when I can say this is my last contract,” Keegan observed with evident satisfaction.
According to Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns, who prepared the contract document in his role as human services director, Keegan will remain on the town payroll in a consulting capacity at the same rate of pay but without benefits or car allowance.
Johns said this three-month extension negotiated by selectmen during two closed-door sessions will help provide continuity while allowing Keegan to oversee the fiscal 2024 budgetary cycle in its entirety.
“He has agreed to stay on through town meeting of that year,” Johns said, adding that the terms had been reviewed and approved by the town’s legal counsel.
The contract provides for a 2-1/2 percent annual cost-of-living increase with the prospect of a half-percent performance-based merit raise. Keegan currently earns $202,360.
Earlier this year, Keegan had contemplated leaving Foxboro — a position he has held since 2014 — and was named one of three finalists under consideration to become the next town manager of Dedham.
But in September, he renounced his interest in the Dedham post, saying instead that he hoped to spend the rest of his career in Foxboro.
