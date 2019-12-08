FOXBORO -- Still mindful of voter backlash over municipal spending at the May annual town meeting, selectmen have agreed that next year’s budget growth should not exceed 3.5 percent.
The 3.5-percent target is not etched in stone, and changing circumstances may prompt board members to rethink that figure. But based on a preliminary budget forecast by first-year Finance Director George Samia, selectmen directed Town Manager William Keegan to prepare a level-services budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020.
Keegan said a 3.5-percent increase — slightly lower than the current fiscal year — would result in a no-frills budget in keeping with recent calls for a tighter rein on public spending.
“We’ve heard that loud and clear,” Keegan said during a Nov. 26 budget session attended by school officials and advisory board members. “People want us to be more conservative.”
According to Samia, a level-services budget would cost taxpayers an additional $2.3 million — the increase mostly attributable to union contract obligations and the rising cost of retiree health coverage and pensions.
“This is a fluid document that will continue to move and lock in next year at this time when we set the [fiscal 2021] tax rate,” Samia said.
Samia said his forecast estimated projected revenues from four sources: property taxes, state aid, local receipts and so-called “free cash” — unspent funds from prior years that could be utilized for one-time expenses.
“You folks, and rightfully so, have not been using free cash to balance your operating budget,” Samia observed.
His current forecast calls for an $88.1 million budget — $52 million of which would be raised by real estate taxes, $11.2 million from state aid, $21.5 million from local receipts and $3.4 million from other revenue sources.
Samia said the 3.5-percent projection would also allow the town to make payments on loans for a series of capital building projects, as well as continuing to fund pension and health care obligations for present and future retirees.
Concerns about spending persisted, however.
Advisory committee member Jack Martin noted with some irony that the planning board is conducting a series of housing forums attended by residents struggling with a rising property tax burden.
“You can’t spend ‘value’ at Stop & Shop,” Martin said, responding to an observation by Keegan that rising property values are a positive bellwether for the town’s fiscal health.
And Selectman Chris Mitchell mused about the town’s ability to sustain increased spending indefinitely, pointing out that revenue from new construction and development has trended downward over the past three years.
But Keegan countered that the availability of commuter rail and business-friendly zoning changes has created prime development opportunities along the Route 1 corridor.
“That’s the next frontier in terms of development for the community,” he said, adding that efforts to rebuild the town’s water infrastructure and extend sewer service also will pay dividends.
In fact, Keegan appeared so bullish on revenue growth that he asked board members to allow him the flexibility of developing a level-services budget “with enhancements” — meaning that spending beyond a 3.5-percent threshold could be considered on a case-by-case basis, subject to selectmen’s approval.
While supporting that approach in principle, Selectman David Feldman said he felt strongly about sticking to a 3.5-percent budget cap.
“We’re taxpayers too,” Feldman observed. “I keep saying that, but it’s true.”
