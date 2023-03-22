WALNUT ST SITE (2)

A schematic of the parcel at the intersection of Walnut Street and Route 140 eyed for a senior housing project.

 Innes Associates

FOXBORO — The 200-unit affordable apartment complex for seniors planned for off Walnut Street is moving along.

The proposed development went before the zoning board of appeals March 16. The board has final say on the project as it falls under the state’s 40b affordable housing law that allows housing to supersede most local zoning bylaws if at least a quarter of the units are considered affordable.