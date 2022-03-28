NORTON -- State police say they stopped an alleged drunken driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 495 near the Route 123 exit over the weekend.
Cameron K. Morton, 31, of Medford, was freed on his own recognizance after pleading innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court.
He faces charges of drunken driving (second offense), driving to endanger and driving the wrong way on a state highway, according to court records.
Morton was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday after he was stopped driving north on I-495 South, according to state police.
Trooper Mark Crawford said in his report that he turned on his emergency lights and passed several cars on I-495 South shortly before he noticed the wrong-way driver coming to a stop in the left travel lane.
The vehicle had traveled about seven miles on the highway from the time state police initially received the call about the car, according to the report.
No accidents were reported.
Morton allegedly told troopers that he drank four beers about an hour before he was stopped.
His case was continued to May when Morton is expected to come back to court with a lawyer.