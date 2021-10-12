Say goodbye to state Sen. Becca Rausch, residents of the Attleboros, and say hello to Paul Feeney.
No, you haven’t moved, but if proposed redistricting by the state Legislature is approved, Rausch, D-Needham, will see North Attleboro and the precincts in Attleboro she represents switch to the district now represented by Feeney, D-Foxboro. Currently, the city is split between two districts, with Rausch’s including Wards 1, 2 and 3A and the rest represented by Feeney.
Feeney would, in turn, give up the towns of Seekonk and Rehoboth, which would join a new senatorial district that includes communities currently represented by Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton. Feeney’s old district would also lose the towns of Medfield and Walpole but gain all of the precincts of Sharon.
The Joint Redistricting Committee of the state Legislature unveiled the draft maps for all 200 House and Senate districts Tuesday at a virtual public hearing on the decennial redistricting at the Statehouse. This year, the process was delayed because the COVID-19 pandemic held up the traditional spring release of U.S. Census population data until mid-August.
The proposed districts incorporate new census data that showed the state has grown older, less white and more populated during the past decade.
The joint committee will hold a virtual public hearing on the maps Friday.
“These are draft maps,” Democratic Sen. Will Brownsberger, co-chair of the committee said. “We are hear to listen.”
In general, the population in the eastern portion of the state has increased while the population in western Massachusetts has stalled or dropped, increasing the geographic size of its districts.
Districts all have to be roughly equal in population.
The Senate has also worked to create districts that will increase the opportunity for people of color to elect senators of their choice, including in Springfield, Boston and Lawrence, Brownsberger said.
The maps received mixed reviews from the Drawing Democracy Coalition, an umbrella group of advocacy organizations.
The group praised the House map, saying it increased representation for people of color, immigrants and low-income communities.
Citizens will have until Oct. 18 to comment on the proposed district changes at https://malegislature.gov/Redistricting/Contact. The maps can be seen at https://malegislature.gov/Redistricting/ProposedDistricts/House.
Rausch's office said she would have no comment until the district maps are finalized. Feeney was not immediately available fro comment on the proposed changes.
Districts in the state House of Representatives currently held by state Reps. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, and Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, appear to be essentially unchanged in the proposed redistricting. Dooley was the only local lawmaker on the House Redistricting Committee.
The new district boundaries have to be approved by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor.
Data from the 2020 census show Massachusetts is gradually becoming more diverse in its population.
Those identifying as white alone in Massachusetts — not Hispanic or Latino — declined from 76.1% in 2010 to 67.6% in 2020.
During the same decade, the percentage of the population identifying as Hispanic or Latino grew from 9.6% in 2010 to 12.6% in 2020. The Black and African American population (non-Hispanic) increased slightly from 6% in 2010 to 6.5% in 2020. The Asian population also ticked up from 5.3% to 7.2%.
Those identifying as two or more races (not Hispanic or Latino) more than doubled from 1.9% in 2010 to 4.7% in 2020.
The total population for Massachusetts increased from more than 6.5 million in 2010 to just over 7 million, making it the 15th most populous state and ensuring it retains all nine of its existing seats in the U.S. House.
New maps for congressional districts are expected to come out later this fall. Currently, all 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle are in the 4th Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton.
