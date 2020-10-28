State troopers from the Foxboro barracks arrested a man who allegedly drove a car into a woman during a domestic dispute Tuesday night in the breakdown lane on Interstate 95 in Canton.
The suspect, identified only as a 28-year-old New Hampshire man, faces seven charges in Stoughton District Court including assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and a second-offense drunken driving.
The alleged altercation occurred about 10:25 p.m. Tuesday on I-95 North just before to the Interstate 93 exit.
Troopers arriving on scene found the victim, a 35-year-old New Hampshire woman, suffering from serious injuries.
She was taken by Canton ambulance to Boston Medical Center for treatment but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
State police say both were outside their car in the breakdown lane when at one point the suspect got back into the vehicle and began to drive, hitting the woman.
