Callista DeFeo

Callista DeFeo, 18, of Foxboro, performs onstage as Penelope Pennywise in Bishop Feehan High School’s production of “Urinetown.” Her performance in this role earned her a nomination to the 2023 Jimmy Awards in New York City.

 BISHOP FEEHAN HIGH SCHOOL

FOXBORO — Local resident Callista DeFeo heads to New York City this week to start rehearsals for the National High School Musical Theater Awards program.

DeFeo, 18, a recent graduate of Bishop Feehan High School, earned the opportunity to compete in the program after emerging as a regional winner at the Providence Performing Arts Center’s Ocean State Star Awards on June 4.

Have an interesting bit of news you'd like to see mentioned in the Along the Way column? Email it to Natasha Connolly at news@thesunchronicle.com.