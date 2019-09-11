FOXBORO — Having apparently concluded the grass isn’t necessarily greener on the other side of the proverbial fence, Town Manager William Keegan now says he hopes to spend the rest of his career in Foxboro.
Keegan on Tuesday confirmed he had withdrawn his name from consideration to become the next town manager of Dedham — a position he had held for 12 years before leaving for Foxboro in 2014.
“I’ve considered it carefully, discussed it with my family and decided it was in my best interests to stay in Foxboro,” he said at Tuesday night’s selectmen’s meeting.
Keegan had been one of three finalists for the Dedham job along with Melissa Goff, an assistant administrator in Brookline, and Leon Goodwin, a U.S. State Department employee who was once the administrator in Salem.
“I think it behooves me to finish my career here if I can,” Keegan added, saying that he hopes to continue working until December 2023.
Noting that Keegan’s contract will expire in June 2020, Selectmen Chairman Mark Elfman told his colleagues he plans to meet privately with the manager and then report back to the board in executive session.
Under the terms of Keegan’s existing contract, selectmen have until Sept. 30 of this year to reach agreement on a renewal, otherwise it will automatically expire on June 30, 2020.
However, board members this past June signaled their satisfaction by concluding an annual performance review which resulted in Keegan receiving a 2.5 percent merit raise.
In a self-evaluation which accompanied the job review, Keegan asked selectmen to develop both policy and budgetary frameworks for the upcoming year, suggesting it was critical to setting an agenda for the town and expectations for municipal employees.
Tellingly, Keegan announced that a “financial summit” had been tentatively scheduled for Oct. 17 at the Ahern Middle School to explore these and other strategic issues.
