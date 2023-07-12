Foxboro town hall file photo building

Foxboro Town Hall

 file photo

FOXBORO — With Town Manager John Coderre still absent from town hall and his future seemingly uncertain, local officials have moved swiftly to backfill a second key municipal vacancy created by the unexpected resignation of Human Resource Director Elizabeth Buetow.

Mark Elfman, who chairs the town select board, confirmed that Buetow tendered her resignation prior to the July 4th holiday, with her last day on July 5.