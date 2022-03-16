FOXBORO -- A stranded motorist is now in jail on a host of drug trafficking and weapons charges after the trooper who came to his aid allegedly found a large amount of suspected narcotics and a gun.
The suspect, David Bowdre, 26, of Lexington, is being held without bail after a Stoughton District Court judge deemed him a dangerous person earlier this week, according to state police and court records.
Bowdre was arrested around 2 a.m. last Wednesday on Interstate 95 South at the Mechanic Street/South Main Street exit at the Foxboro-Sharon line.
Trooper Ryan Crumbaker was dispatched to a disabled car in the middle of the highway and called for a tow truck to remove the vehicle.
After a subsequent investigation and search of the car, police say they found a loaded .40 caliber Glock pistol, 350 grams of suspected fentanyl, 250 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 150 grams of methamphetamine and 150 grams of alleged cocaine.
In addition, police say they found 19 Percocet pills, about three pounds of marijuana, a 13-round magazine and a 30-round magazine in the vehicle.
Bowdre has pleaded innocent to 11 charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, second offense, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and drug trafficking counts.
A probable cause hearing was scheduled next month.