FOXBORO — Eight months after refusing to allow electronic billboards along the Interstate 95 corridor in town, voters at Monday’s special town meeting adopted a scaled-back measure which officials said would restrict installations to just a handful — and possibly only one — potential sites.
The revised sign bylaw amendments were prompted by a citizens’ petition signed by 150 registered voters, according to town Moderator Frank Spillane, who on Monday relinquished his gavel temporarily in order to represent the applicant.
Approved by a 116-71 margin, the changes will pave the way for a double-sided electronic billboard at the corner of Spring Brook and East Belcher roads overlooking I-95 and provide the town with $50,000 in annual revenue in each of the next 20 years.
Known as “mitigation funds,” these cash payments are required under a 2019 bylaw revision that allowed electronic billboards along Route 1. Before that time, conventional billboards had been allowed only by special permit in the Route 1 zone, with digital panels prohibited entirely.
Electronic, or digital, billboards which resemble huge TV screens, typically draw more advertising revenue for owners than static versions. Advertising messages can be changed quickly and higher rates charged during peak traffic hours.
Spillane said the revised proposal, endorsed unanimously by advisory committee members, effectively eliminates use of the town public works garage on Elm Street as a potential installation site, a controversial feature that contributed to its defeat at the annual town meeting last May.
In addition, Spillane said, the new version would increase the distance between any proposed billboard and the closest dwelling from 350 to 1,000 feet and allow the town to post up to six hours of free community messaging each month.
Not everyone in attendance was on board, however.
Mark Powers of Prospect Street suggested that a $50,000 payment each year was a drop in the proverbial bucket compared to the town’s $80 million budget, especially for an eyesore that could be seen for extended distances.
Meanwhile, Timothy Devlin of Chestnut Street predicted an “avalanche” of sports betting ads following Tuesday’s launch of in-person sports wagering at the state’s three casinos, including Plainridge in nearby Plainville.
In other action, voters approved with little discussion a series of funding articles that transferred $1,064,069 into a trust fund established to pay health care and other post-employment benefits for town retirees, approved $800,000 for architectural and engineering plans for a proposed renovation and improvements at the Elm Street public works complex, and authorized four capital fund requests totaling just under $413,000.