Billboards
A non-electronic billboard stands along Route 1 in Foxboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

FOXBORO — Eight months after refusing to allow electronic billboards along the Interstate 95 corridor in town, voters at Monday’s special town meeting adopted a scaled-back measure which officials said would restrict installations to just a handful — and possibly only one — potential sites.

The revised sign bylaw amendments were prompted by a citizens’ petition signed by 150 registered voters, according to town Moderator Frank Spillane, who on Monday relinquished his gavel temporarily in order to represent the applicant.