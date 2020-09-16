FOXBORO — It was a horrific story that resulted in a remarkable response.
Now the efforts of the town to guard against sexual abuse have earned it the first Tony Calcia Child Protection Award.
Responding to the case of Bill Sheehan, a former coach, teacher and Scout leader who allegedly molested dozens of boys in incidents going back 50 years, the town established a watchdog group six years ago. Today, the Child Sexual Abuse Awareness Committee continues to raise awareness and provide training to combat child sexual abuse.
Sheehan was accused of molesting numerous children from the late 1960s to about 1980, but the accusations didn’t come to light until 2012. He lived out his last days with advanced Alzheimer’s disease in a Florida nursing home and died in 2019. Because of his illness, Sheehan never faced trial for the crimes.
In their report to selectmen earlier this year, the committee said its efforts included extending its “Darkness to Light” child sexual abuse awareness curriculum.
Local organizations that received this training included several daycare centers and Splitsville at Patriot Place, along 37 additional municipal and school employees.
“To date approximately 2,333 individuals have completed this important training throughout Foxboro,” chairman Bob Correia said.
Calcia, the Y’s vice president for Child Protection and Social Responsibility, led the training of school personnel and continued to be a resource for Foxboro as it expanded its efforts. Calcia died suddenly in March.
Correia, who accepted the award on the town’s behalf at the annual Hockomock Y meeting on Wednesday, said he was proud that there is now a town bylaw — championed by former Selectman Jim DeVellis — mandating that all town employees be trained in child sexual abuse education and prevention.
“It’s important to keep this issue front and center and all Foxboro town employees know that it’s a requirement for them to spread awareness through this required training,” he said.
Also honored Wednesday was the Rodman Ride for Kids, founded by Don Rodman of Rodman Ford in Foxboro as a fundraiser for youth programs. Rodman died last year. The Character Counts award is being renamed in his honor.
State Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, a longtime supporter of the Y’s activities, received the North Attleboro Y’s Red Triangle award. Poirier is retiring after serving nearly 20 years on Beacon Hill.
The Invensys Foxboro Red Triangle award was presented to the West Side Benevolent Circle in Mansfield, which collects food and clothing for families in need and runs an annual Christmas toy drive.
