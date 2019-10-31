FOXBORO — Representatives of a Patriot Place brewery say they plan to meet with a town resident who claims she was fired because of her prosthetic leg and work to “rectify this situation.”
Jennifer McCarthy says she was recently hired at the brewery’s Foxboro location, which opened Saturday. The establishment had a busy first weekend, in part due to the New England Patriots game Sunday.
“I usually don’t make big deals about this stuff, but this was literally as discriminatory as they come,” McCarthy told Fox25News in Boston.
She claimed she had to go at her own pace to avoid getting hurt because of the heavy rain and crowds.
“I remember stopping and trying to dry my feet and I got yelled at to keep moving,” McCarthy told the TV station.
She said she then fielded a phone call from her manager Tuesday telling her she was fired for not being able to keep up.
“We were disappointed to hear the concerns of a member of our brewery family during her employment at Wormtown Brewery, because it goes against everything we believe in as a brewery,” General Manager Scott Metzger said in a statement emailed Thursday to The Sun Chronicle. “At Wormtown, we strive to always maintain a culture that is supportive of our brewery family and the greater beer community.
“This means that our people need the support and tools to grow, prosper and be the best possible team member that they can be. While we cannot get into details on any employee, we do take ownership of the fact that it is our job to make sure our employees are given that opportunity.
“We recognized this on the very day we heard about this situation, and began taking immediate steps to correct a decision and work toward a better outcome. We have been in contact with the individual since we were first made aware of this issue and are arranging to meet with her soon. We look forward to sitting down one on one to rectify this situation.”
McCarthy lost her leg three years ago in a car accident.
The Foxboro location for the brewery has had limited hours this week as it undergoes final construction work.
The brewery is based in Worcester and has been around since 2010.
Its Patriot Place location is its second. Wormtown is in the spot Battle Road Brewery used to occupy, next to Olympia Sports.
It built a new taproom in the 4,000-square-foot space and has a patio.
