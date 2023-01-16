FOXBORO -- If you happened to catch the feature film “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” on the big screen, you might have noticed a familiar face.

Krisanthi Pappas, who has lived in Foxboro for the last 30 years, has a small role as a keyboard player for Whitney Houston in the movie, which is a celebration of the life and music of the pop vocalist as it tracks her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.