Foxboro and Wrentham will be receiving state funds to prepare for climate change.
Foxboro is earmarked to get $166,543 to advance green infrastructure to enhance climate change resilience through planning and design.
Wrentham is slated to receive $113,344 for climate resilience and low-impact development regulatory integration and green infrastructure master planning.
The two towns had previously received state funds to pursue a community-led planning process to identify vulnerabilities to climate change and priority actions.
The new grants are part of $21 million the state announced Tuesday to help make communities more climate change resilient by addressing ongoing issues such as inland flooding, storms, sea level rise, and extreme temperatures.
The $21 million is double the funding released last year through the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Program, which has awarded over $65 million to cities and towns since it was created in 2017.
The program provides communities with funding and technical support to identify climate hazards, develop strategies to improve resilience, and implement priority actions to adapt to climate change.
“Every region in Massachusetts experienced extreme weather throughout the summer, including excessive heat, record precipitation, and flooding, and the MVP program offers vital technical and financial assistance to help municipalities address vulnerabilities and create stronger, more livable climate resilient communities,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said in a news release.
The new grants are in addition to the state’s proposal to invest $900 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act into energy and environmental initiatives, including $300 million to support climate resilient infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.