With the flurry of write-in candidates in last week's primary, it appears that at least one is advancing to the general election in November. Another is not giving up.
Foxboro resident Michael Chaisson, who ran a sticker campaign for state Senate in the newly-redrawn Bristol Norfolk District, will be the GOP candidate opposing incumbent Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro.
Chaisson received well over double the 300 write-ins he needed in the GOP primary after running a sticker campaign, promoted on his social media pages.
Meanwhile, Patrick McCue of Mansfield, one of two late-filing candidates who mounted an unsuccessful campaign for the Republican nomination in the 14th Bristol District, says he’ll continue running as a write-in candidate in the general election.
And David Canatta, 38, of North Attleboro, who had to get 2,000 write-ins to win the Republican nomination to run against freshman U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss for the area’s seat in Congress, now says he believes he has wound up short of that threshold. Canatta says he won’t be pursuing a campaign. The 4th Congressional District covers all 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle area.
Chaisson, a Dedham native who runs a contracting business, got 703 votes across the seven communities in the Bristol Norfolk District.
He thanked his supporters in a post-primary message on his Facebook page.
“I first want to say thank you to everyone for all of the support so far and thank you to everyone that stood out with me and braved the rain on (Sept. 6) … We have a lot of work to do but I’m excited to hit the ground running and win this election on November 8th.”
Chaisson, who worked as a union carpenter for several years before starting his own construction company in 2017, says on his campaign websites that the high cost of food, fuel and housing prompted him to run. His media posts give few details on his specific stands on the issues and he was not immediately available for comment.
The Senate district, which was redrawn after the 2020 U.S. Census, now includes all of Attleboro and North Attleboro. It lost Seekonk and Rehoboth to the district now represented by state Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton.
McCue, 24, a Mansfield resident who announced late last month he was running as a write-in candidate for the GOP nomination, received 28 votes in the primary for the 14th Bristol House District, which covers North Attleboro along with precincts in Attleboro and Mansfield.
In an email to The Sun Chronicle, McCue said he will pursue a write-in campaign in November.
“I passionately believe in my reasons for running and fully grasp the struggle this will be, but at the same time do see a path to victory. As I said prior, I want to give the voters of Bristol 14th a real choice this November and with no nominee chosen I feel someone should step up offering an alternative representation.”
He’ll face freshman state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, who had no opposition in the Democratic primary. Two years ago, Scanlon, a town councilor at the time, flipped a seat that had been in GOP hands for nearly 40 years.
“Adam is a great guy, but our policy beliefs differ heavily and with that I believe it's the case with many voters in the District,” McCue said. He wants to check “Democrat supermajorities,” especially with the possibility of a Democratic governor once Republican Charlie Baker leaves office.
“Our community needs less inflation, more support for our police, less government control over our lives, better energy solutions, changes to our public schools, help lowering drug addiction, and competent environmental policy that will work to truly help the local wildlife,” McCue wrote.
William Hymon, also of Mansfield, another late filer on the GOP side for the House seat, told The Sun Chronicle on election night that he came up just 19 votes shy of the threshold. According to election officials, a number of write-in votes were cast for Hymon for the wrong offices, including some on Democratic ballots. Hymon, 40, said he won’t continue as a write-in candidate in November but plans to collect signatures to get on the ballot in the conventional way in the 2024 state House race.
Finally, Dashe Videira of Franklin ran a write-in campaign to challenge incumbent Governor's Council member Robert Jubinville, D-Milton, who has been in office since 2013. Videira, 35, a graduate of Bishop Feehan High School and Bridgewater State College, is a member of the Franklin Republican Town Committee. She needed 1,000 write-in votes to get on the ballot in November. Videira did not respond to an email message on Tuesday.
