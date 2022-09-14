With the flurry of write-in candidates in last week's primary, it appears that at least one is advancing to the general election in November. Another is not giving up.

Foxboro resident Michael Chaisson, who ran a sticker campaign for state Senate in the newly-redrawn Bristol Norfolk District, will be the GOP candidate opposing incumbent Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro.

