FOXBORO — Despite strong neighborhood opposition, the zoning board of appeals has approved a 36-unit affordable housing project on Morse Street.

Board members voted 2 to 1 Thursday night for the development at 119 Morse St., which originally was going to involve 52 condominium units. The number had been reduced to 46 and finally 36.