FOXBORO -- Speaking to the need for more and better housing options, members of the zoning board of appeals on Tuesday approved a 200-unit apartment complex providing affordable units for disabled individuals and seniors 55 and over.
Meeting in a rare late-afternoon session, board members had initially intended to continue the matter until April 20. But after his colleagues indicated a delay was unnecessary, Chairman Barnett Ovrut opted to move forward with what ultimately proved to be a unanimous vote.
Board members Kim Mellen and Lorraine Brue acknowledged that residents living on Walnut and North High streets expressed valid concerns about the proposal in recent meetings, but suggested that most of those had been satisfactorily addressed.
“I’m very sensitive to what the neighbors have been saying,” Mellen said. “This is certainly going to change what it feels like in your backyard.”
Brue said: “To me, every step was taken to try and consider the impact on the neighbors.”
Ovrut noted the board could have denied the so-called 40b project solely because more than 10 percent of Foxboro’s total housing units already qualify as affordable under state standards.
In this case, “affordable” means that all 200 one-bedroom units will rent for no more than 80 percent of the area median income, with the first round of lease applications expected to be heavily weighted toward Foxboro residents.
“My own position is, I don’t believe there is a valid or viable reason to deny this project just because the town is over the 10-percent threshold,” Ovrut said. “There is a regional need for affordable housing, and a need in Foxboro for affordable housing.
“I will not, as long as I’m the chairman of this board, utilize that as a reason to deny this project, or any project that has the viability of this. This is a benefit to the town of Foxboro, and I think it’s going to be a project that all of us ultimately will be happy with.”
The proposed complex, to be situated on a 16-acre parcel owned by the Foxboro Housing Authority, involves two buildings containing a total of 141 units in an initial construction phase, with a third building housing 59 units to come later.
Final plans approved Tuesday included revisions to reduce the height of two buildings from four to three stories, while repositioning the third slightly in an effort to mitigate impacts on North High Street abutters.
That effort involves beefing up evergreen plantings along the site perimeter, as well as providing intermittent plantings throughout an adjacent wooded area.
Other significant revisions included relocating a planned dog park to a different area on the site, also with an eye towards reducing disruptions to nearby residents.
In addition, board members approved several waivers for the project, including a request to construct 221 parking spaces instead of 450 required by Foxboro’s zoning bylaws. The lower number was deemed sufficient based on unit/parking space ratios at senior complexes in other communities.
Housing authority chairman Greg Spier, who was on hand for Tuesday’s vote, told selectmen last September the initiative represented a major step for the local agency which has not built anything in the past 20 years.
As of last fall, the housing authority had listed 162 applicants on its waiting list — 122 senior citizens 60 and older, and the remainder non-elderly disabled.
The development is being undertaken as a joint venture by Affordable Housing & Services Collaborative of Braintree, Peabody Properties and the Onyx Group of Roxbury, which has been selected to construct and manage the project.
Officials said the three firms will make lease payments to the local housing authority, providing an income stream to help maintain and improve existing public housing units around town. In addition, the project will be subject to property taxes.
Tuesday’s vote came a day after the conservation commission likewise green-lighted the project after plans were modified slightly to better protect isolated wetlands on the site.
Conservation Manager Jane Pierce said she was virtually certain the wetlands in question would not qualify as vernal pools, having inspected the site after recent rains.
As part of the unofficial conditions for approval, state and local officials have been able to secure funding for long sought-after improvements to the nearby intersection of Walnut Street and Route 140, considered one of the most dangerous in Foxboro.
More specifically, the town was awarded a $4 million state grant to underwrite the cost of signalizing the treacherous intersection which will pay for most, but not all, of the signalization project, as well as extending a sewer line along Walnut Street and across Route 140.
Work on the intersection is expected to begin this spring and take 12-18 months, with construction on the housing project slated to commence early in 2024.