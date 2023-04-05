WALNUT ST SITE (2)

A schematic of the parcel at the intersection of Walnut Street and Route 140 planned for a senior housing project.

 Innes Associates

FOXBORO -- Speaking to the need for more and better housing options, members of the zoning board of appeals on Tuesday approved a 200-unit apartment complex providing affordable units for disabled individuals and seniors 55 and over.

Meeting in a rare late-afternoon session, board members had initially intended to continue the matter until April 20. But after his colleagues indicated a delay was unnecessary, Chairman Barnett Ovrut opted to move forward with what ultimately proved to be a unanimous vote.