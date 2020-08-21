Jesse Mermell, one of eight remaining Democratic candidates for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, has garnered two big local endorsements.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, who represents 11 of the 12 Attleboro precincts, and state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, who represents seven of Attleboro’s precincts along with the Sun Chronicle towns of Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, Rehoboth and Seekonk, both voiced their support for the Brookline resident.
“I’m endorsing Jesse Mermell because she understands the Fourth District needs a representative who is in tune with the unique needs of each community to address the vast economic inequality in the district,” Hawkins said.
“I know that Jesse will be a voice for working families, for students and educators, for small business owners and for women in Congress. She is the clear choice for voters who are looking for a congresswoman who will champion economic justice and show up for all 34 cities and towns in this district.”
“Many of the cities and towns that make up our district are hard-working, blue collar communities filled with working families that are one pink slip away from poverty, one medical bill or prescription away from losing their savings,” Feeney said.
“As the middle class gets squeezed more and more, we deserve to have a congresswoman that has the courage, experience and most importantly, the passion to stand up for the people she represents, even when it’s not politically expedient. That’s who Jesse is and I know that is how she will serve.”
Mermell has also gained the support of Dave Cavell, who recently dropped out of the Democratic primary field for the seat.
The district stretches from Brookline in the north to Fall River in the south and includes all 10 Sun Chronicle circulation area communities.
There are two Republicans also vying for the seat, Julie Hall of Attleboro and David Rosa of Dighton.
Primary day is Sept. 1 but mail-in voting has begun and early voting starts Saturday and runs through next Friday, Aug. 28.
In Attleboro, early voting is held at Thacher School, 160 James St. Saturday hours are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m.
The hours for Aug. 24-28, Monday through Friday next week, are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
