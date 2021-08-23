FOXBORO — The Kraft family is joining forces with a New York-based non-profit organization in its campaign against antisemitism.
The online group JewBelong has announced its partnership with “together beat hate," an initiative of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.
“The power of partnership is the best way to eradicate all forms of hate, especially antisemitism,” said Josh Kraft, president of Kraft Family Philanthropies.
Robert Kraft, owner of The New England Patriots, announced the formation of the foundation when he was awarded the Genesis Prize in 2019.
The organization "together beat hate" is focused on creating models for fighting antisemitism and other forms of prejudice, racism and hate.
The initiative with the group is JewBelong’s first co-branded partnership and will include the unveiling of billboards throughout Boston that focus on combating antisemitism and hate globally while educating the greater public.
The effort comes at a time when hate crimes are on the rise, authorities say. In 2019, the Anti-Defamation League recorded more than 2,100 cases of assault, vandalism and harassment against Jews across the U.S., the most since tracking began in 1979. In 2020, the number was the third-highest on record.
The ongoing campaign, consisting of hundreds of advertisements across the nation, began Monday and will continue through Oct. 3.
“I am ecstatic to partner with The Kraft Group and continue our efforts on bringing awareness of antisemitism to larger audiences. It’s incredibly rewarding to work alongside someone who shares the same mission as us,” said Archie Gottesman, co-founder of JewBelong. “The Boston community is very important to the JewBelong family and we want to continue to welcome those across the nation into our arms.”
