FOXBORO — This weekend, the Dave Matthews Band is musically saluting Sam Berns, the Foxboro resident who died in 2014 of the rapid-aging disease progeria at age 17.
The band has a channel on SiriusXM radio and a show called “What Would You Play?” where listeners are selected to introduce a set of their favorite songs by the band and describe why those songs are meaningful to them.
Sam’s father, Scott, was selected to host an episode of the show as a tribute to his son, who is described as a “superfan” of the band.
“Throughout his life, Sam and his dad had a tangible bond through music, with a particular love for Dave Matthews Band tunes and live performances,” according to a post on the Progeria Research Foundation’s Instagram account.
The segment aired Thursday and Friday and is scheduled to air again at 6 p.m. Saturday.
A second Instagram post about the show from the foundation’s account was reposted by the band’s Instagram account on Thursday.
Scott Berns, a physician, is a co-founder of the foundation.