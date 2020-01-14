ATTLEBORO — Steel girders for the city’s new $260 million high school started rising from the building’s concrete foundation on Monday — right on schedule.
Erection of the four-story frame is expected to take about 2 1/2 months with a topping-off ceremony on or around April 1, according to school building committee Vice Chairman Jack Jacobi.
With the frame now under construction, the public can get a sense of the size of the 476,425-square-foot, state-of-the-art high school, which has a 5.16-acre footprint.
While the high school will be about 50,000 square feet bigger than the current one, architects made it much more compact.
The school will run parallel to Rathbun Willard Drive for about 670 feet, which is more than two football fields in length.
A 300-space parking lot at Highland Park, across the street from Sweet Forest on Rathbun Willard, is complete and ready for the “hordes of workers” who will flood the area when work on the walls and roof begins.
The school is slated to open in September 2022.
Demolition of the current high school and the construction of new athletic fields is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
Consigli Construction is the general contractor.
