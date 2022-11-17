NORTON -- A Franklin Fire Department paramedic has been recognized for her role in saving a man’s life at a Norton High School football game two weeks ago.
Becki Carloni was given a citation at the Franklin Town Council meeting Wednesday night for helping the football team’s athletic trainer and a bystander nurse save the game clock operator after he collapsed during the Nov. 5 game.
“Without hesitation, she jumped into action and assisted with life-saving measures,” the Franklin Fire Department said in a statement.
The Norton Fire Department also thanked Carloni for her "quick off-duty responsiveness to help save a man’s life in town."
Carloni, a member of the Franklin Fire Department for five years, was off duty and attending the football game where Norton squared off against Sharon.
She assisted the Norton athletic trainer, Kathryn “Kat” Sevigny, who is also an emergency medical technician, to shock the man's heart. An unidentified bystander who is a nurse also helped.
The clock operator, who works for the Tri-Valley League, suffered an apparent heart attack on the sidelines, officials said.
His name was not released.
The man was given compressions and the women used an automatic external defibrillator to revive him. The clock operator was rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and was last reported in stable condition and recovering.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.