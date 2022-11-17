Norton High football field

The athletic fields at Norton High School.

 Norton Lancers Football

NORTON -- A Franklin Fire Department paramedic has been recognized for her role in saving a man’s life at a Norton High School football game two weeks ago.

Becki Carloni was given a citation at the Franklin Town Council meeting Wednesday night for helping the football team’s athletic trainer and a bystander nurse save the game clock operator after he collapsed during the Nov. 5 game.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.