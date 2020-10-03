FRANKLIN -- Firefighters from several area communities, including Plainville and Norfolk, helped battle a fire that broke out in a home on Winter Street Friday night.
The two-alarm fire was reported about 7 p.m. at 66 Winter St.
First arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire pouring out of the top floor.
North Attleboro firefighters helped cover Franklin fire stations.
The three-bedroom home is valued at about $400,000, real estate records show.
The home is located near the Route 140 business district and close to downtown and Dean College.
