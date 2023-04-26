FRANKLIN — A local man has been arrested after he allegedly fled the scene of a fatal accident in Rhode Island.
The two-vehicle crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Main and Providence streets in Woonsocket.
Reed Barbour, 22, of Franklin, was driving one of the vehicles and ran from the accident scene, police said.
Brian Blanchette, 39, of Bellingham, a passenger in the other vehicle, was thrown from the car and seriously injured.
He later died at the hospital, police said.
The driver of that vehicle, a 55-year-old Woonsocket man, was found suffering from head injuries.
He was also taken to the hospital, officials added.
A warrant was issued Monday for Barbour and he was arrested Tuesday, police said.
Barbour is charged with failing to stop in an accident resulting in death, failing to stop in an accident resulting in serious injury, driving to endanger resulting in death, and driving to endanger resulting in personal injury.
He was scheduled to appear in court in Massachusetts for an extradition hearing before returning for arraignment in Rhode Island.
