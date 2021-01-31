NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Franklin man died Saturday after the car he was driving collided with another car and rolled over on Interstate 95.
The 27-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, state police said Sunday
His name was not immediately released.
The accident occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes, just beyond the Toner Boulevard exit.
The driver of the other car, a 33-year-old woman from Seattle, Washington, was not injured, state police said.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by troopers at the Foxboro barracks with help from the state police accident reconstruction experts.
Also assisting are crime scene experts and state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
The right lane of the three-lane highway was closed for about two hours while state police were investigating.
Rescue personnel from Attleboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield responded to the scene as well as state Department of Transportation workers.
