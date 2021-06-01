FRANKLIN — A local man admitted in federal court Tuesday to trading firearms for fentanyl at least four times with individuals in Rhode Island.
Timothy J. Valle, 37, pleaded guilty U.S. District Court in Providence that he obliterated the serial numbers on at least one handgun he traded, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
According to court documents, Valle lawfully purchased several firearms from licensed dealers in Massachusetts.
Between December 2018 and November 2020, he texted photos of the weapons to individuals knew to be involved in selling drugs, proposing to trade firearms for fentanyl, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
He pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm that had the serial number removed.
He was scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 20 by Judge William Smith.
During the investiygation, agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Franklin police seized several firearms from Valle’s home. Assisting in the investigation were the FBI and Rhode Island State Police.
