FRANKLIN — An 18-year-old local resident was seriously injured when his car crashed under a tractor-trailer in North Kingstown, R.I. late Wednesday night and caught fire.
Kevin Batiz of Franklin was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence after being freed from the wreckage, officials said. He was the only person in the car.
Public safety personnel responded just before midnight at the intersection of Roger Williams Way and Commerce Park Road near the Quonset Point Industrial Park for a report of a vehicle ablaze with one person trapped.
Bystanders put out the fire with extinguishers before first responders arrived, officials said.
Also, water was used from a cement truck that was heading into the industrial park.
The bystanders tried to get the driver out of the car, a Toyota, but firefighters completed that task after about 25 minutes, officials said.
The tractor-trailer driver, a 41-year-old Providence man, wasn’t injured.
The truck belonged to Ocean State Job Lot, which has a large warehouse in the industrial park.
An initial police investigation found speed was a factor in the accident and may have been the result of drag racing.
The other vehicle involved was described by witnesses as a light color, possibly white or silver, similar in shape to a Honda Civic, police said in a press release.
Authorities didn’t leave the scene until about 4 a.m.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call North Kingstown police detectives at 401-294-3316, Ext. 8211.