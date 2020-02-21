FRANKLIN — Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School has named Hannah Davis of Franklin valedictorian and Emily Foley of North Attleboro salutatorian for the 2019-2020 school year.
The school said both have “demonstrated scholastic excellence and exceptional character this school year, representing Tri-County’s core values to work hard and strive for vocational, academic, and personal growth.”
Foley was named salutatorian for her strong academic performance and participation in extracurricular activities, the school said. Her current GPA is 4.36, and she takes AP courses as she studies engineering technology.
In her freshman year of high school, she achieved high honors from Tri-County as well as recognition in the Continental Mathematics League. She also earned high honors as a sophomore, was published in a statewide secondary school arts publication, The Marble Collection, and received the school’s Cougar Culture Award. She was recognized as an honors student as a junior and is a member of the Women of Science Club and the Math Team.
Additionally, Foley was a member of the varsity soccer team and was named a two-time all-star. She was captain of the conference and state championship team her junior year.
Foley participates in track and field and was named Distance Runner of the Year as a freshman. She is also the student representative on the school committee at Tri-County.
Davis, the valedictorian, is finishing the year with a 4.50 GPA in her engineering technology program and in her Spanish 101 and 102 Dual Enrollment Courses.
She earned high honors in her freshman, sophomore and junior years and won Biology, Chemistry, English, Business and Cougar Culture awards from Tri-County. In 2018, she joined the National Honor Society and currently serves as the club’s vice president. She is a varsity cross country captain and a member of the varsity basketball and track and field teams.
Additionally, she is on the FIRST Robotics Team for which she won a TriForce 3236 Safety Award and was a finalist in the WPI District Competition in 2018. In 2019, she placed second in the Voice of Democracy Speech/Essay Contest.
Davis is an active member of the technical and career student organization SkillsUSA. She won bronze in the State Leadership Competition in Exploratory Demonstration in 2016 and gold in the State Leadership Competition in Additive Manufacturing in 2017 and 2018. She participated in the National Leadership Competition in 2018 and placed sixth in Additive Manufacturing.
