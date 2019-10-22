FRANKLIN -- Town police are searching for a man in a white van who was reported to have harassed a young girl Monday.
Police were contacted by a Bellingham resident about 4 p.m. who said his daughter had been walking on Plain Street in Franklin about 3 p.m. when a white van with a male driver approached her.
The driver made vulgar comments but did not try to get her into the van, and he then left the area, police said.
Franklin Police are investigating this incident. If anyone has additional information or video that would help them, call 508-528-1212.
