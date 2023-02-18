FRANKLIN -- Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident where a person fired a weapon at another vehicle Friday night.
The incident took place about 5:15 p.m. in the area of Washington Street near the Bellingham line.
In partnership with Bellingham Police, it was determined a road rage incident occurred where a suspect fired a firearm at another vehicle and fled from the scene, Franklin police said on social media.
There were no reported injuries.
"There is no threat to the public at this time," police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
