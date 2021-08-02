FRANKLIN -- A thief broke into a Main Street jewelry store over the weekend and stole jewelry with an estimated value of more than $10,000, police said Monday.
The break-in occurred about 10:15 p.m. Saturday at Vallee‘s Fine Jewelers at 68 Main St., near Dean College.
Officers responded and saw the front door smashed. No suspects were found after a subsequent check of the building and search.
Police found major damage to several display cases inside the store and jewelry on the floor.
The police K9 team responded and tracked a scent down several streets. It is believed the suspect got into a vehicle and left the area.
The state police Crime Scene Services Unit was also called in.
Police released a video Monday in the hope that someone will recognize the suspect.
The video shows a person wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a white and yellow logo on it. He has an object officials believe was used to smash the front door to gain entry to the store.
Anyone with information should call Franklin detectives at 508-528-1212.
The video may be viewed at Facebook.com/franklinmapolice.
