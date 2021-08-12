FRANKLIN — Police are asking for help in identifying the person who broke into the Union Street Liquors store and fled with an undisclosed amount of merchandise. The downtown break-in occurred at 317 Union St. in the early morning hours on Sunday.
In a Franklin Police Facebook post, the thief is wearing a dark-colored hoodie and pants, a mask and what appear to be blue plastic gloves.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Franklin police at 508-528-1212 or email Detective Leanne Baker at lbaker@franklinma.gov.
The thief is not the same person who broke into Vallee’s Fine Jewelers on Main Street on July 31, authorities said. A North Attleboro resident has been charged with that crime.
