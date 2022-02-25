FRANKLIN — Three people were arrested in a raid on a Washington Street apartment where police say narcotics, a loaded AK-47 assault rifle and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun were seized.
The raid occurred Wednesday at 258 Washington St., Apt. 2, and was conducted by local police and the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council SWAT team.
The suspects arrested were identified as Harry Alberini, 41, Sonya Peterson, 44, and Joseph Martin-Morse, 41.
The raid came after a joint investigation by local police, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and state police.
During the investigation, a package addressed to an occupant at the apartment and believed to contain narcotics was intercepted through the mail, police said.
The suspects all face several firearms and drug-related charges in Wrentham District Court.