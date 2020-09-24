FRANKLIN — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Thursday recognized six Massachusetts schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020, including the J. F. Kennedy Memorial Elementary School in Franklin.
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.
The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13.
