FRANKLIN — Shaw’s Supermarket on East Central Street sold a $1 million Powerball ticket in Wednesday’s drawing.
MassLottery says it was among three $1 million tickets, one $100,000 winning ticket, and seven $50,000 winning tickets sold in Massachusetts for the drawing.
The other $1 million tickets were sold in Waltham and Hadley.
The $100,000 ticket was sold at Smart Stop Shop, 306 Winthrop St. in Taunton.
The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing stood at over $1 billion, leading to strong lottery sales in the area and across the country.
It was the third-largest in the game’s history, and the largest since a world record $2.04 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California in Nov. 2022.
Wednesday’s drawing was the 39th since the jackpot was last hit April 19, when a $252.6 million ticket was sold in Ohio.
The largest Powerball jackpot ever won in Massachusetts was $758.7 million on a ticket sold in Chicopee.
Also for Wednesday's drawing, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a gas station in Cumberland.
The estimated jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is $720 million — the largest since January when a $1.35 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Maine. The last time the jackpot was hit was in April.
“As the excitement surrounding these jackpots increases, we remind people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Mark William Bracken, interim executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.