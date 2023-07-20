Lottery Jackpot

A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.

 ap File photo

FRANKLIN — Shaw’s Supermarket on East Central Street sold a $1 million Powerball ticket in Wednesday’s drawing.

MassLottery says it was among three $1 million tickets, one $100,000 winning ticket, and seven $50,000 winning tickets sold in Massachusetts for the drawing.

