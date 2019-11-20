PROVIDENCE -- A New York man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for participating in a fraud ring that bilked banks and businesses in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, authorities said Wednesday.
Angel L. Morales, 52, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Providence and also ordered to pay $116,000 restitution to the banks he defrauded. After he completes his sentence, he will be on probation for three years, the U.S. Attorney's office in Rhode Island said.
He pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to using counterfeit driver's licenses to open banks accounts to obtain fraudulent car loans and withdraw cash from bank accounts, according to court records.
Acting at the direction of the Rhode Island-based fraud ring leader, Morales admitted he opened bank accounts at various bank branch offices in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts starting in June 2017 and used stolen personal identifying information provided to him by other members of the conspiracy.
Morales, one of 10 individuals charged in the case, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Rhode Island.
Seekonk and Mansfield police assisted federal agencies involved in the investigation, including the U.S. Secret Service, the Social Security Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
