NORTH ATTLEBORO — It’s not really “free” and it’s not actually “cash,” but it’s still good news for the town’s finances.
The state has certified the town’s “free cash” supply at $4.6 million, Town Administrator Michael Borg told the town council Monday during its hybrid meeting. Free cash is the term used in municipal finance for undesignated money that the community can appropriate for use.
Borg noted that most of that sum, $3.2 million, comes from “turnbacks” from municipal departments,” sums they managed to save from their appropriations last year.
“We are in a good position, but there are still some unknowns,” Borg told councilors during the council meeting. (It was held at the town’s police station because the town hall is a site for early voting through Oct 30.)
The “unknowns” Borg referenced include the numbers in the state budget, which, he said, may not be clear until after Tuesday’s election.
Keith Lapointe, town council president, praised “the hard work of the departments in turning money back” during the uncertainty over the fiscal situation that followed the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent statewide shutdown.
“Money doesn’t grow on trees,” he said. “Revenues are down. I believe this will be a multi-year issue.”
Lapointe told the council, “It’s not magic money, I’d urge us to be careful how we spend it.”
However, he said councilors should consider fully funding the public library account so Richards Memorial Library can maintain its accreditation. “That’s a community service we’d like to maintain.”
Justin Pare, council vice president, expressed concern about capital improvement projects that have been placed on hold as the town tries to endure through the fiscal crisis.
“I don’t think we can afford another year of not investing in our infrastructure,” he said.
Borg pointed out that the town has so far avoided laying off personnel and “through the hard work of department heads, we’ll maintain those services.”
