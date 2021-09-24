ATTLEBORO — A free concert by singer and songwriter Kelce will take place Thursday, Sept. 30 to celebrate the opening of Cuddy Court, the city’s new performance venue off Bank Street near the Sanford Street parking garage.
The event, which will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m., is sponsored by the office of Mayor Paul Heroux and Illuminate Creative + Theatrical Arts Co. The rain date is Oct. 7.
Cuddy Court was dedicated Friday in a brief ceremony. It’s named to honor Tom Cuddy, who was described as a “pillar of the community” after his recent death.
In addition to the performance by Kelce there will be free children’s theater, games, face painting, crafts, vendors and food trucks.
Heroux said he expects this will be the first of many events at the site which in the future could include the return of the Wednesday Night Market during the summer months.
Kelce is an accomplished musician from Attleboro and writes R&B-inspired pop as a way to understand and connect with the world, according to a press release from Heroux’s office.
She released her first EP (extended play album), “Kelce,” in 2018, and her second EP, “Perspective,” in 2020. Her music is available on all major streaming platforms and www.Kelcemusic.com
In announcing the concert, Heroux noted that about 500 new apartments coming to downtown in the next few years.
“This will provide the needed foot traffic to support local businesses,” he said.
And it will create audiences for performances at Cuddy Court.
Meanwhile, drab green utility boxes that dot downtown have been used as canvases for local artists and murals have been painted on walls to spruce up the city center.
