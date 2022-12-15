ATTLEBORO -- A $75 gift card will be given to anyone getting a COVID-19 vaccination or booster during a clinic Friday, Dec. 16, at the Sweet Community House.
Any Massachusetts resident six months or older is eligible.
No ID or proof of insurance is needed to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
The Sweet Community House and the Attleboro Norton YMCA are hosting the event.
The clinic runs from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The Sweet Community House is located at 44 Peck St., Attleboro.
There will be another clinic on Friday, Dec. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location.
The clinics are part of an effort by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to promote COVID-19 vaccinations and raise vaccination and booster rates to help prevent illness.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
