ATTLEBORO — City Health Nurse Allison Brum announced that a free COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic for city residents will be held at City Hall next month.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Nov. 17.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO — City Health Nurse Allison Brum announced that a free COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic for city residents will be held at City Hall next month.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Nov. 17.
The clinic is being conducted in conjunction with County Square Pharmacy. No appointments are needed.
A form of identification, an insurance card and a COVID-19 vaccine card are required. The new COVID-19 bivalent booster will be available.
Residents are eligible for the booster if it has been at least two months since completion of primary vaccination or if a person has received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines will be administered in the conference room on the first floor opposite the assessor’s office.
Anyone with questions can contact Brum at 508-223-2222 ext. 3244
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.